Corrections and Clarifications — November 20, 2024

The blurb that accompanied the report, “Kremlin slams Biden’s decision to let Kyiv strike deeper in Russia” (World page, November 19, 2024) incorrectly mentioned NATO as MATO.
Published - November 20, 2024 12:32 am IST
