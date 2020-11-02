Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 2, 2020

Error in book review: Devaki Jain was married to Lakshmi Jain — not Lakshmi Mittal, as erroneously stated in “An economist’s lifelong quest for autonomy in a man’s world” (Literary Review page, Sunday Magazine, November 1, 2020).

