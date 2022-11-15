  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corrections and Clarifications — November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The table indicating interest rates on fixed deposits (Moneywise page, November 14, 2022) erroneously gave the interest rate for 1-year FD for HDFC Bank as 5.50%. The correct rate is 6.10%.

Related Topics

corrections-and-clarifications

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.