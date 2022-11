Corrections and Clarifications — November 14, 2022

A Sports page report titled "England rides roughshod over India's dreams, sets final date with Pakistan" (November 11, 2022, some editions) erroneously referred to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as Hardik Patel.

