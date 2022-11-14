Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — November 14, 2022

A Sports page report titled “England rides roughshod over India’s dreams, sets final date with Pakistan” (November 11, 2022, some editions) erroneously referred to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as Hardik Patel.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2022 12:32:23 am | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-november-14-2022/article66133072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY