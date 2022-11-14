A Sports page report titled “England rides roughshod over India’s dreams, sets final date with Pakistan” (November 11, 2022, some editions) erroneously referred to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya as Hardik Patel.
Corrections and Clarifications — November 14, 2022
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.