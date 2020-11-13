Corrections & Clarifications13 November 2020 00:02 IST
Comments
Corrections and clarifications — November 13, 2020
Updated: 13 November 2020 01:09 IST
Error in correction: The entry in the Corrections and Clarifications column (Nov. 12, 2020) regarding a graphic on Bihar election analysis should have said: “ ... the figures corresponding to NDA and MGB should have been respectively 125 seats and 110 seats.” The correction had inadvertently repeated NDA 110 seats.
More In Corrections & Clarifications
Read more...