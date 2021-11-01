In an OpEd article titled “The need to move away from clientelism” (October 28, 2021), mortality rate was erroneously given as a percentage instead of rate. It is calculated as the number of deaths per 1,000 of the population.
Corrections and clarifications — November 1, 2021
