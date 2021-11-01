Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — November 1, 2021

In an OpEd article titled “The need to move away from clientelism” (October 28, 2021), mortality rate was erroneously given as a percentage instead of rate. It is calculated as the number of deaths per 1,000 of the population.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 1:06:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-november-1-2021/article37274625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY