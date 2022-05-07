Corrections and Clarifications — May 7, 2022
The report headlined "Collegium recommends two names for Supreme Court'" (May 6, 2022), erroneously referred to Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He is one of the judges of the High Court.
