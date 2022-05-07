Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 7, 2022

The report headlined "Collegium recommends two names for Supreme Court'" (May 6, 2022), erroneously referred to Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He is one of the judges of the High Court.


