Corrections and Clarifications — May 7, 2020

In the graphic, “Painting messages”, that accompanied the report “Virus kills three in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh” (May 6, 2020), the figures corresponding to the active Covid cases and the discharged cases in Andhra Pradesh got mixed up. The figures given in the text of the story – active cases – 1,094 and discharged cases – 589 – are correct.

