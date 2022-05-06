Corrections and Clarifications — May 6, 2022
In the front-page story headlined "President has no role to play in Perarivalan’s plea, says Supreme Court" (May 5, 2022) a quote attributed to Justice B.R. Gavai read: “The Governor decided to send the file to the President on ... It is May 5, 2022 today..." It should have been May 4, 2022.
...
