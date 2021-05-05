Corrections and clarifications — May 5, 2021

The graphic relating to Tamil Nadu Assembly election results (some editions, May 4, 2021) had given “ring” as the party symbol of VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi). VCK had actually contested in the “pot” symbol.

In the front-page graphic titled “Regional parties dominate” (early editions, May 3, 2021) had given the alliance-wise break-up pertaining to Kerala as LDF 94, UDF 40 and Others 6. Actually, it is LDF 99 and UDF 41.

An inside page graphic relating to Kerala Assembly election results (early editions, May 3, 2021) erroneously said K.K. Shailaja was a winner from Haripad constituency. It should have been Mattanur.

In a sports page story titled “Pacers pile it on in rout of Thunder” (May 3, 2021), it was wrongly stated that New Orleans rallied late to defeat Minnesota Pelicans. Actually, it is New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.