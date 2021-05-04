In a story titled “Rema scripts historic victory in Vadakara” (some editions, May 3, 2021) it was erroneously stated that “... this is also the maiden electoral victory for any UDF-backed candidate from Vadakara.” Actually, Ms. Rema is the second UDF-backed candidate to win from there, the first being K. Chandrasekharan of the erstwhile Janata Party, which was part of the UDF in the 1980 Assembly polls. The second deck headline of the story should have read: “Maiden win for RMPI candidate”.
Corrections and clarifications — May 4, 2021
