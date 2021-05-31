Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — May 31, 2021

Bad mix-up: In the print version of the Science & Technology page interview with Dr. Gagandeep Kang titled “The goal of vaccines is to prevent severe disease and deaths” (May 30, 2021), the texts in the second and third columns got interchanged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 2:23:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-may-31-2021/article34684330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY