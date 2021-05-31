Bad mix-up: In the print version of the Science & Technology page interview with Dr. Gagandeep Kang titled “The goal of vaccines is to prevent severe disease and deaths” (May 30, 2021), the texts in the second and third columns got interchanged.
Corrections and clarifications — May 31, 2021
