A clarification in respect of the Editorial, “Cannes do” (May 28, 2024): In 2024, Payal Kapadia won the second highest honour or the Grand Prix, but in 1946, when the Palme d’or or the top prize was called the Grand Prix, Chetan Anand won for his film, Neecha Nagar, along with several other films including David Lean for Brief Encounter.

Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications