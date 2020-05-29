Corrections and clarifications — May 29, 2020

29 May 2020 00:15 IST

>>The headline of a Sports page story (May 28, 2020) on the nomination of the former World weightlifting champion, S. Mirabai Chanu, for the Arjuna Award, erroneously said that she had been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Actually, she bagged the Khel Ratna award in 2018 itself.

