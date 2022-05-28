Corrections and Clarifications — May 28, 2022
The rally in Alappuzha referred to in the Editorial, “Communal clouds” (May 26), was organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI), and not the SDPI, which is widely recognised as the political arm of the PFI.
