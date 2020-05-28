Corrections and clarifications — May 28, 2020

A sentence in the Editorial page article titled “Continue India’s tryst with Nehruvian ideology” (May 27, 2020) read: “It is also important to note that Nehru was in the U.S. at this time [1947] and Patel was at the helm in India.” It should have read: “It is also important to note that Nehru was in the U.S. and Patel was at the helm in India on October 17, 1949 when Article 370 was eventually adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India.”
The first Editorial “For farms and farmers” (May 25, 2020) said: “Besides the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme that provides ₹6,000 to farm families owning less than five acres of land, Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have similar cash transfer programmes for farmers.” As rightly pointed out by a reader, the PM-KISAN scheme originally started out for small farm families owning less than two hectares of land. However, after the Lok Sabha polls, it was expanded to all land-owning farm households (with some exceptions) irrespective of the size of land holdings.
