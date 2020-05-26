Corrections and clarifications — May 26, 2020

26 May 2020 00:02 IST

In the Sport/Life page anchor story titled “Fresh leaks of personal details detected on dark web” (May 25, 2020), the second deck headline mentioned a figure 18 million job seekers. It should have been 18 lakh residents of Madhya Pradesh. The second paragraph of the text referred to a figure of 18 million. It should have been 18 lakh.

In the last paragraph of “Results on vaccine likely in autumn” (May 25, 2020) there was a reference to Wealth Health Organisation. It should be World Health Organisation.

