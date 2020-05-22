Corrections & Clarifications22 May 2020 00:15 IST
Corrections and Clarifications — May 22, 2020
Updated: 23 May 2020 01:56 IST
The fourth paragraph of the report headlined “60% of farmers faced losses: survey” (May 21, 2020) read: “The survey found that 26% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month, while ...” Actually, according to the survey, 63% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month.
