The fourth paragraph of the report headlined “60% of farmers faced losses: survey” (May 21, 2020) read: “The survey found that 26% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month, while ...” Actually, according to the survey, 63% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month.
CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS Corrections & Clarifications
Corrections and Clarifications — May 22, 2020
