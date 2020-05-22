CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 22, 2020

The fourth paragraph of the report headlined “60% of farmers faced losses: survey” (May 21, 2020) read: “The survey found that 26% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month, while ...” Actually, according to the survey, 63% of respondents had harvested a crop in the past month.

