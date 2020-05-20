Corrections and Clarifications — May 20, 2020

20 May 2020 00:02 IST

In the front-page story headlined “Oxford vaccine fails to shield monkeys from virus” (May 19, 2020), a redundant “not” had crept into a statement attributed to Rajesh Gokhle, Faculty, National Institute of Immunology. It should have read: “... in an ‘ideal’ world, no company would continue testing the vaccine in humans based on the available data in monkeys.”

