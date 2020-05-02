Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 2, 2020

In a Business page story titled “HUL sales hit a rough patch, profit slips” (May 1, 2020), in the sentence that read: “Among the segment-wise businesses of HUL, beauty and personal care, the largest segment, fell 24% while...”, the figure should be corrected to 14%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 3:02:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-may-2-2020/article31484735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY