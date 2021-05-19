Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — May 19, 2021

A report titled “West Bengal government decides to set up a Legislative Council” (May 18, 2021, some editions) erroneously said that for setting up the council, a Bill has to be introduced in the State Assembly and then a nod from the State’s Governor is required. Actually, States can first pass a resolution to that effect, which Parliament may consider and, if it favours the move, form the Council by passing a Bill with a simple majority.

A Business page report titled “KKR to invest $90 mn in eyewear firm Lenskart” (May 18, 2021) should be corrected to say $95 mn — both in the headline and in the text.

