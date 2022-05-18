Corrections and Clarifications — May 18, 2022
In the front-page story titled “Part of mosque sealed on claim of Linga find” (May 17, 2022), the reference to the inspection sessions lasting 135 hours over three days should have been inspection session lasting 135 minutes on May 16.
