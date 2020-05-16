Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — May 16, 2020

A sentence in the OpEd page article titled “It’s time to give IRS officers their due” (May 14, 2020) that read — “Another [IRS officer], Sushil Chandra (in picture), became Election Commissioner and brought out a classic book on democracy in India after retirement.” — is incorrect. Actually, the author of the book on democracy in India is T.S. Krishnamurthy, IRS, who became the Chief Election Commissioner.

The panel on top of the Business page (May 14, 2020), erroneously referred to Mr. Venu Srinivasan as TVS Group Chairman. It should have been Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

