Corrections and Clarifications — May 15, 2024

CBSE expands not as the Central Bureau of Secondary Education as published in the report titled “CBSE results: 93.6% clear Class 10, 87.98% pass Class 12; girls fare better” (May 14, 2024). The correct expansion is the Central Board of Secondary Education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.