Corrections and Clarifications — May 15, 2024

Published - May 15, 2024 12:32 am IST

CBSE expands not as the Central Bureau of Secondary Education as published in the report titled “CBSE results: 93.6% clear Class 10, 87.98% pass Class 12; girls fare better” (May 14, 2024). The correct expansion is the Central Board of Secondary Education.

