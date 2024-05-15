Corrections and Clarifications — May 15, 2024

CBSE expands not as the Central Bureau of Secondary Education as published in the report titled “CBSE results: 93.6% clear Class 10, 87.98% pass Class 12; girls fare better” (May 14, 2024). The correct expansion is the Central Board of Secondary Education.
