Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — May 13, 2021

In the reports titled “Indian ‘double mutant’ strain named B.1.617” (April 9, 2021) and “Covishield protects against double mutant: study” (April 24, 2021), one of the mutations found in the double mutant variant was given as L425R. It should have been L452R.

