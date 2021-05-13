In the reports titled “Indian ‘double mutant’ strain named B.1.617” (April 9, 2021) and “Covishield protects against double mutant: study” (April 24, 2021), one of the mutations found in the double mutant variant was given as L425R. It should have been L452R.
Corrections and clarifications — May 13, 2021
