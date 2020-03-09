Corrections and Clarifications — March 9, 2020

In the Sunday Magazine story titled “Women in command: Remembering the Rani of Jhansi Regiment” (March 8, 2020), the second deck and the opening paragraph should have referred to Capt. Tania Shergill as the first woman to lead an all-male contingent as Parade Adjutant in Army Day parade 2020.

In the report titled “Centre cannot brand organisations ‘political’: SC” (March 7, 2020), the name of a judge was wrongly given as J. Deepak Gupta. It should have been J. Hemant Gupta.