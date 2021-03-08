Corrections & Clarifications08 March 2021 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — March 8, 2021
Updated: 08 March 2021 00:59 IST
The election page lead story titled “No titans to skipper, but not any ship in storm” (March 6, 2021) was not updated for the city editions and hence carried the line: “Though the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP has not yet been finalised, the AIADMK is expected to give nearly 25 seats.” The two parties, however, reached an agreement late in the night, with the BJP getting 20 seats.
