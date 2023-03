Corrections and Clarifications — March 4, 2023

March 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 03, 2023 11:11 pm IST

Two reports, “Sri Lanka bans strikes ahead of mass protest” (March 1, 2023) and “Sri Lanka’s worker unions go on defiant strike” (March 2, 2023), erroneously gave the quantum of the IMF package as $2.9 million. It should have been $2.9 billion. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

