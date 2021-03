31 March 2021 00:02 IST

In the text and photo caption of an Assembly Poll page story titled “Tough contest in the southernmost district” (March 30, 2021, some editions), there was a reference to AIADMK candidates for Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Colachel being Hindus. They are actually AIADMK alliance candidates.

Advertising

Advertising