In the text and photo caption of an Assembly Poll page story titled “Tough contest in the southernmost district” (March 30, 2021, some editions), there was a reference to AIADMK candidates for Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Colachel being Hindus. They are actually AIADMK alliance candidates.
Corrections and clarifications — March 31, 2021
