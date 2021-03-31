Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 31, 2021

In the text and photo caption of an Assembly Poll page story titled “Tough contest in the southernmost district” (March 30, 2021, some editions), there was a reference to AIADMK candidates for Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Colachel being Hindus. They are actually AIADMK alliance candidates.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 1:00:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-march-31-2021/article34201066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY