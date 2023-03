March 28, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The alleged Modi-Advani relationship referred to in a sentence in an article, “The Opposition needs to take up the gauntlet” (Editorial page, March 27, 2023), should have been the Modi-Adani relationship.

The second deck in a story titled “Honduras establishes ties with China leaving Taiwan with fewer partners” (World page, March 27, 2023) referred to Taiwan as an Asian island country, rather than an Asian island.