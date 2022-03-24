Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 24, 2022

In the report titled “FTA talks expected during Israeli PM’s visit” (March 23, 2022), the name of the Chairperson of the Israel-India Chamber of Commerce was erroneously given as Anant Bernstein-Reich. It should have been Anat Bernstein-Reich.


