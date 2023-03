Corrections and Clarifications — March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023 12:32 am | Updated March 20, 2023 11:22 pm IST

A report titled “Sangita Kalanidhi award for 2023 goes to Bombay Jayashri” (March 20, 2023, some editions) erroneously said that noted thavil player and teacher Thirunageswaram had been selected for the TTK award. Thirunageswarm is a town in Tamil Nadu. The name of the awardee is Thirunageswarm T.R. Subramaniam. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

