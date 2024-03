March 15, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The reference to “four EU nations” in the strapline of “A fresh stance” (Editorial, March 14, 2024) was erroneous. The countries are part of the European single market accord and are EFTA nations.

In the report “Centre signs ₹200-cr pact for anti-drone systems” (March 12, 2024), Vivek Virmani is the Chief Operating Officer and not the CEO of iDex.

