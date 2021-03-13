Corrections and clarifications — March 13, 2021

The caption of the photograph carried along with the OpEd page article titled “Quad: strategic opportunity or quagmire?” (March 10, 2021) wrongly referred to the fighter aircraft on the deck of the aircraft carrier as Indian Army fighter jets. They were Indian naval aircraft — MiG 29K.

A reader had raised a query as to when the practice of free use of state-owned media by political parties was started. Wasn’t it in 1977 after the Janata Party came to power at the Centre, he asked. Actually, it was 1998 as mentioned in the report “EC gives parties double airtime on DD, AIR” (March 10, 2021). An Election Commission of India press note dated March 9, 2021 gave the year as 1998.

A Sports page report on the Indian Super League (March 10, 2021, some early editions) had an erroneous headline: “Williams and Suhair power ATKMB into the final.” It should have been Williams and Manvir.