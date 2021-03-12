Corrections and clarifications — March 12, 2021

12 March 2021 00:02 IST

The list of railway officials who died in the fire at the Eastern Railway headquarters as given in the report titled “Nine dead in fire at Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata” (some editions, March 9, 2021) was erroneous. According to the Eastern Railway authorities, Mr. Utpal Acharya — whose name was mistakenly added in that list — was admitted at the B.R. Singh Hospital with burn injuries.

Advertising

Advertising