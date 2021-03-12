Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 12, 2021

The list of railway officials who died in the fire at the Eastern Railway headquarters as given in the report titled “Nine dead in fire at Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata” (some editions, March 9, 2021) was erroneous. According to the Eastern Railway authorities, Mr. Utpal Acharya — whose name was mistakenly added in that list — was admitted at the B.R. Singh Hospital with burn injuries.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 12:23:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-march-12-2021/article34047250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY