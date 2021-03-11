Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 11, 2021

A brief item titled “First Quad summit to be held on March 12” (March 10, 2021), should have said United States, Japan, Australia and India comprise the Quadrilateral Framework. India had been left out.

