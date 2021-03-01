Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — March 1, 2021

In a front-page report titled “Cong. rift widens with ‘G-23’ Jammu meet” (Feb. 28, 2021), Mr. Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been referred to as the Chief Minister of Haryana. He is a former Chief Minister.

In the news report titled “Pandemic generation hit hard: CSE” (Feb. 26, 2021), there was a reference to 67 million deaths in India due to air pollution in 2019. The figure should have been 1.67 million.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 2:54:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-march-1-2021/article33956692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY