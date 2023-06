June 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated June 08, 2023 11:10 pm IST

The story titled “Hectic preparations on for PM’s U.S. visit” (June 7, 2023) erroneously gave the dates of visit of the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as July 13 and 14 instead of June 13 and 14.

In the “Data Point” feature on June 7, 2023 (Opinion page), the caption for Chart 2 should have read “number of publications in Nature Index journals” rather than “number of authors”; the data was updated until January 31 and not until April 2023.

