Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 4, 2021

In a front-page story headlined “Tarun Tejpal verdict a manual for rape victims” (June 3, 2021, some editions), a quote saying “It is a kind of manual for rape victims, ... for considering leave for appeal” was erroneously attributed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Actually, it was a remark by the Single Judge Bench of Justice S.C. Gupte.

In a ‘Sports’ page story, “Conway makes dream debut with century at Lord’s” (June 3, 2021), the bowling figures 20-5-55-1 were carried without the bowler’s name. They were Anderson’s (England).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 1:57:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-june-4-2021/article34721362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY