Corrections and clarifications — June 4, 2021

In a front-page story headlined “Tarun Tejpal verdict a manual for rape victims” (June 3, 2021, some editions), a quote saying “It is a kind of manual for rape victims, ... for considering leave for appeal” was erroneously attributed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Actually, it was a remark by the Single Judge Bench of Justice S.C. Gupte.

In a ‘Sports’ page story, “Conway makes dream debut with century at Lord’s” (June 3, 2021), the bowling figures 20-5-55-1 were carried without the bowler’s name. They were Anderson’s (England).