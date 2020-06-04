Corrections and clarifications — June 4, 2020

04 June 2020 00:02 IST

In the report titled “Scientists find second most common coronavirus type in India” (June 3, 2020), the sentence that read – “The most dominant coronavirus clade in India is the A2a and of 213 genomes analysed, 62% of them were A2a.” – should be corrected to read: “The most dominant coronavirus clade in India is the A2a and of 361 genomes analysed, 45% of them were A2a.

