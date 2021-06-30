Corrections and clarifications — June 30, 2021

30 June 2021 00:02 IST

A report titled “Jab status linked to resuming business in Northeast” (June 25, 2021) erroneously referred to Assam Chief Secretary as the Chairperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Actually, the State’s Chief Minister is its Chairperson. The Chief Secretary is the Chairperson of the State executive committee of the ASDMA.

