Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 30, 2020

In the story titled “‘Congressisation’ of MVA led to killing of sadhus in Palghar, says Smriti Irani” (June 29, 2020, some editions), a quote attributed to Ms. Irani should be changed to say: “As long as the Maharashtra government is under the influence of the Congress culture, we cannot rest easy.”

