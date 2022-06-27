Corrections and Clarifications — June 27, 2022
In the ‘Data Point’ story titled “The problems plaguing thermal power generators” (June 24, 2022), the power demand figures in the opening paragraph should have read “211 GW” and “200 GW” instead of 211 MW and 200 MW.
