Corrections and clarifications — June 27, 2020

27 June 2020 00:02 IST

A story on Finance Commission funding for panchayats (June 26, 2020) had an incorrect headline: “Panchayats to get Rs. 10 lakh crore till 2026”. The ministry has only made a proposal to the Commission. The headline should be corrected to say: “Centre pitches for ₹10 lakh crore for panchayats from 15th Finance Commission.”

In “Thiem admits Adria Tour was a mistake” (‘Sports’ page story, June 26, 2020) Dominic Thiem was erroneously referred to as a native of France. He is actually an Austrian tennis player.

