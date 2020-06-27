Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — June 27, 2020

A story on Finance Commission funding for panchayats (June 26, 2020) had an incorrect headline: “Panchayats to get Rs. 10 lakh crore till 2026”. The ministry has only made a proposal to the Commission. The headline should be corrected to say: “Centre pitches for ₹10 lakh crore for panchayats from 15th Finance Commission.”

In “Thiem admits Adria Tour was a mistake” (‘Sports’ page story, June 26, 2020) Dominic Thiem was erroneously referred to as a native of France. He is actually an Austrian tennis player.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 12:41:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-june-27-2020/article31927626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY