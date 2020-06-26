Corrections and clarifications — June 26, 2020

26 June 2020 00:15 IST

>>An op-ed page article titled “The U.S. trial at The Hague” (June 25, 2020) erroneously described the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a U.N. body. The ICC is an independent entity established under the 1998 Rome Statute. The ICC adjudicates complaints against individuals, whereas it is the ICJ (International Court of Justice) that judges disputes between states.

